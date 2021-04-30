Race director outlines track limits for Portugal

Formula 1 race control will again be monitoring track limits as the sport competes at Portimao for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Track limits have been a hot topic thus far in the 2021 season, arguably costing Max Verstappen victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix to start the year.

Lando Norris then lost out on a second-row starting position at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after exceeding track limits at Piratella on his final flying lap in qualifying.

For this weekend, FIA race director Michael Masi has advised teams that officials will be monitoring the exits of Turn 1, 4, and 15.

Turn 1 in Portimao is a near-90 degree right hander, which feeds almost immediately into Turn 2.

Further around the lap, Turn 5 is the left-hand hairpin at the end of the back straight (parallel to the front straight) while Turn 15 is the final corner.

During practice, placing all four wheels over the back of the red and white kerb at Turns 1 and 4 will have their time deleted.

The same punishment is in place for Turn 15, where the delineating factor is the white line at the edge of the racing surface.

During the race, any driver exceeding track limits at any of those corners for the third time will be shown a black and white flag.

Further transgressions would result in them being reported for the stewards.

This weekend will see two DRS zones in use; the first along the back straight, with the detection point on the exit of Turn 3.

The second is along the front straight, the detection point for which is at the entry of the final corner.

Track running at this weekend’s event gets underway at 20:30 AEST this evening.