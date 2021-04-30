O’Keeffe leads Renault one-two in TCR Practice 2

Dylan O’Keeffe. Picture: Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series
Dylan O’Keeffe set the pace while fellow Renault driver James Moffat was second-quickest in Practice 2 for Round 4 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.
O’Keeffe clocked a 1:34.1055s in the final four minutes while Moffat managed a best of 1:34.4594s, meaning a Megane was quickest in both of the day’s 30-minute hit-outs after the latter topped Practice 1 with a 1:35.3691s.
It was three GRM entries in the top three thanks to Alfa Romeo driver Jordan Cox, and four in the top five courtesy also of Jason Bargwanna in a Peugeot.
Splitting them up was Wall Racing’s Tony D’Alberto in a Honda, while series leader Chaz Mostert was 13th-fastest in a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi.
Mostert’s nearest title rival, Aaron Cameron, set the fastest first flyer in one of the GRM Peugeots, a 1:37.7357s, before Wall Racing enjoyed a spell on top courtesy of its two drivers.
D’Alberto, in Car #50, moved the marker to a 1:35.4857s on the second flyers before John Martin clocked back-to-back fastest laps, a 1:35.2324s followed by a 1:35.1076s, in the #24 Honda.
Martin was quickly usurped by Nathan Morcom’s (Hyundai) 1:35.0894s, after which Cox set a 1:34.6620s which left him in the lead for around 15 minutes.
It was then that O’Keeffe set what would be the fastest lap of the session, before Moffat moved to third on a 1:34.6786s and then finally to second.
O’Keeffe, however, would have the two quickest laps of the afternoon given he also rolled out a 1:34.1897s in the meantime.
Cox stayed on his aforementioned time while D’Alberto got down to a 1:34.7868s and Bargwanna put in a 1:35.0349s after the chequered flag.
Rounding out the top 10 were Morcom, Martin, Luke King (Audi), Michael Caruso (Alfa Romeo), and Lee Holdsworth (Alfa Romeo), while Mostert’s personal best was a 1:35.7057s
Qualifying for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series field at the Sydney Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships event gets underway tomorrow morning at 09:00 local time/AEST.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|33
|Lowbake Racing GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Renault Megane RS
|1:34.1055
|
|2
|34
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane RS
|1:34.4594
|0:00.3539
|3
|5
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Jordan Cox
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|1:34.6620
|0:00.5565
|4
|50
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic Type R
|1:34.7868
|0:00.6813
|5
|17
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Jason Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|1:35.0349
|0:00.9294
|6
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai i30N
|1:35.0894
|0:00.9839
|7
|24
|Mobil 1 Wall Racing
|John Martin
|Honda Civic Type R
|1:35.1076
|0:01.0021
|8
|2
|MPC Moutai Racing
|Luke King
|Audi RS 3
|1:35.2137
|0:01.1082
|9
|150
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|1:35.3231
|0:01.2176
|10
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Lee Holdsworth
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|1:35.4363
|0:01.3308
|11
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|1:35.5246
|0:01.4191
|12
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai i30N
|1:35.5877
|0:01.4822
|13
|25
|MPC Bostik Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Audi RS 3
|1:35.7057
|0:01.6002
|14
|15
|Michael Clemente Motorsport
|Michael Clemente
|Honda Civic Type R
|1:36.2796
|0:02.1741
|15
|333
|Tilton Racing
|Brad Shiels
|Hyundai i30N
|1:36.3155
|0:02.2100
|16
|130
|HMO Customer Racing
|Duvashen Padayachee
|Hyundai i30N
|1:36.3553
|0:02.2498
|17
|155
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|1:36.4501
|0:02.3446
|18
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R
|1:36.5622
|0:02.4567
|19
|14
|Purple Sector / Southern Star
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
|1:36.6905
|0:02.5850
|20
|37
|MPC Astrontech Racing
|Chelsea Angelo
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
|1:37.1707
|0:03.0652
|21
|9
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Jay Hanson
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|1:37.3545
|0:03.2490
|22
|111
|AH Racing
|Michael King
|Hyundai i30N
|1:38.2654
|0:04.1599
