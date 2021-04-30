Golding edges Mawson in S5000 practice at SMP

James Golding has edged championship leader Joey Mawson in practice for the final round of the 2021 VHT S5000 season at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Mawson topped the latter 20-minute practice session with a 1:25.1871s just before the chequered flag but it was Golding’s 1:25.0876s in Practice 1 which left him quickest.

Mawson was also quicker in the earlier hit-out than he went in Practice 2, with his best for the day so far a 1:25.1533s.

The Team BRM driver therefore ended up second on combined times, and clear of team-mate and Australian Drivers’ Championship title rival Thomas Randle.

It was Luis Leeds (Garry Rogers Motorsport) who was third-fastest across the two sessions thanks to a 1:25.2599s in Practice 2.

That left Leeds a few tenths of a second ahead of Tim Macrow (Tim Macrow Racing), the other Gold Star hopeful in the field, who subsequently clocked a 1:25.5897s.

Randle ended up fifth on combined times and fourth in Practice 2 with a 1:25.6252s after a mid-session red flag.

It was the Tickford Racing Supercars driver who caused that halt in proceedings having stopped in Sector 1 of the race track, although he was able to drive Car #49 back to pit lane.

Golding was only seventh in the latter session with a 1:25.7153s in the #31 Garry Rogers Motorsport entry.

The final Qualifying session of the season takes place this evening from 17:25 local time/AEST.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Fastest lap Split 1 31 Team Valvoline GRM James Golding 1:25.0876 2 27 ALABAR/FORM700 Team BRM Joey Mawson 1:25.1533 0:00.0657 3 96 Garry Rogers Motorsport Luis Leeds 1:25.6180 0:00.5304 4 23 UCS Group Racing TMR Tim Macrow 1:25.9797 0:00.8921 5 29 Team Valvoline GRM Nathan Herne 1:26.1790 0:01.0914 6 49 Castrol Team ALABAR /Form700 Thomas Randle 1:26.3923 0:01.3047 7 15 Team BRM Kaleb Ngatoa 1:26.5668 0:01.4792 8 92 Modena Engineering Ricky Capo 1:26.7541 0:01.6665 9 88 ACMFinance.com Racing Cooper Webster 1:28.3547 0:03.2671 10 89 Willmington Racing Braydan Willmington 1:29.8939 0:04.8063

Results: Practice 2