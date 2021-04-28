‘Some changes’ to Australian GP support card

The undercard for this year’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will be different to what was originally planned.

The event was postponed from its usual March date to November, throwing a spanner in the works for a number of categories.

Those included Supercars, which was set to visit Albert Park for the second round of its championship this year.

Instead, the domestic touring car competition took in an alternate event at Sandown.

It remains likely, however, that it will add the grand prix back onto its schedule with sources suggesting there is appetite from both Supercars and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to have it feature as a support category.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that S5000 would return to Albert Park, after having its debut weekend there cut short in 2020.

It was one of the supporting cast scheduled for the March weekend, with the grand prix set to form part of a three-event international series within the Australian Drivers’ Championship.

Other categories which were originally down to appear were Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, and Touring Car Masters.

“We’ve obviously had some very long-standing relationships with support categories,” Australian Grand Prix CEO, Andrew Westacott, told Speedcafe.com.

“We’re working with those categories, the ones that formed part of our programme for 2020.

“Clearly, we’re in dialogue with all of those, there will be some changes to that programme.

“I’d expect in the next month or two as we develop the sales plan, the hype around our event,” Westacott added.

“We’ll actually introduce and announce all the support categories in a phased manner over the next couple of months as well.”

Touring Car Masters is understood to have a question mark over it, with suggestions GT World Challenge Australia could plug the gap.

Both competitions are managed by the Australian Racing Group, and the event is a popular one with competitors in the latter.

However, Speedcafe.com has been told no discussions have taken place between the category and officials in Albert Park.