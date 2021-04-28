More cars to tackle Finke Desert Race

The Tatts Finke Desert Race’s cars field will expand by 10 following a decision of the event’s committee.

The move has been made to ensure that Motorsport Australia BFGoodrich Off Road Championship entrants, of which five were still on Finke’s waitlist, may contest the full season of that competition.

While winning the ‘there and back’ event is considered a title in its own right, it is also the second round of AORC’s five-round campaign, which began in March when Josh Howells and Eric Hume won the St George 399.

Now, the five affected entrants from the national championship are in for Finke, as are the other five who were highest on the waitlist.

“The Committee agreed it is only fair to those who are registered in the Australian Off Road Championship are able to compete at this year’s Tatts Finke Desert Race – which is Round 2 of the Championship,” said Finke Desert Race President, Antony Yoffa.

“We are committed to seeing as many as possible compete, while remaining safe.

“We thank everyone for their patience as we continue to accommodate as many people as we can in a fair and transparent way.”

The initial, 165-car capacity had been filled within 10 minutes of entries opening in March, and there is another boost to the size of the field with a shift in the cut-off date for call-ups from the waitlist.

In both the car and bike categories, entries which withdraw from the event may now be replaced as late as Friday, June 4, a fortnight after the original May 21 date.

Toby Price, a six-time King of the Desert on two wheels, will once again contest this year’s Finke in the cars category only, following the crash in January’s Dakar Rally which required surgery.

The 2021 Finke Desert Race officially begins with scrutineering on Friday, June 11, while the outbound leg from Alice Springs takes place on June 13.