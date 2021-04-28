Grid set for TCR Australia’s Sydney round
Sydney Motorsport Park. Picture: Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series
A 22-car field is set to take to Sydney Motorsport Park for this weekend’s fourth round of the 2021 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.
Chaz Mostert, initially a round-to-round proposition, has now been locked in for the remainder of the season in one of Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia’s RS 3s.
The man who won the most recent Supercars race will arrive at the Western Sydney circuit with a 63-point advantage over the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia field having swept Round 3 at Bathurst.
Mostert’s nearest rival in the series standings is Aaron Cameron, one of three Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 drivers in the field.
There will also be five Hyundais, a record amount for a single marque in a particular round of the series, with the addition of Michael King (AH Racing) alongside HMO Customer Racing trio Nathan Morcom, Josh Buchan, and Duvashen Padayachee; and another privateer in Brad Shiels (Tilton Racing).
Two practice sessions will be held this Friday before the return of the standard, two-part qualifying format on the Saturday morning, and Race 1 that afternoon.
A further two races will be run on the Sunday as part of a bumper Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships line-up at Sydney Motorsport Park.
Entry list: Round 4, Sydney Motorsport Park
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|2
|MPC Moutai Racing
|Luke King
|Audi RS 3
|5
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Jordan Cox
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
|9
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Jay Hanson
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Lee Holdsworth
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai i30N
|14
|Southern Star Truck Services
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
|15
|Michael Clemente Motorsport
|Michael Clemente
|Honda Civic Type R
|17
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Jason Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|24
|Mobil 1 Wall Racing
|John Martin
|Honda Civic Type R
|25
|MPC Bostik Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Audi RS 3
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai i30N
|33
|Lowbake Racing GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Renault Megane RS
|34
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane RS
|37
|MPC Astrontech Racing
|Chelsea Angelo
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
|50
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic Type R
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|110
|Team Soutar
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R
|111
|AH Racing
|Michael King
|Hyundai i30N
|130
|HMO Customer Racing
|Duvashen Padayachee
|Hyundai i30N
|150
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce
|155
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|333
|Tilton Racing
|Brad Shiels
|Hyundai i30N
