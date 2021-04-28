Grid set for TCR Australia’s Sydney round

A 22-car field is set to take to Sydney Motorsport Park for this weekend’s fourth round of the 2021 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

Chaz Mostert, initially a round-to-round proposition, has now been locked in for the remainder of the season in one of Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia’s RS 3s.

The man who won the most recent Supercars race will arrive at the Western Sydney circuit with a 63-point advantage over the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia field having swept Round 3 at Bathurst.

Mostert’s nearest rival in the series standings is Aaron Cameron, one of three Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 drivers in the field.

There will also be five Hyundais, a record amount for a single marque in a particular round of the series, with the addition of Michael King (AH Racing) alongside HMO Customer Racing trio Nathan Morcom, Josh Buchan, and Duvashen Padayachee; and another privateer in Brad Shiels (Tilton Racing).

Two practice sessions will be held this Friday before the return of the standard, two-part qualifying format on the Saturday morning, and Race 1 that afternoon.

A further two races will be run on the Sunday as part of a bumper Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships line-up at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Entry list: Round 4, Sydney Motorsport Park