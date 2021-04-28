FE winner: ‘It’s very much like a poker game’

The most recent race winner in the FIA Formula E World Championship, Jake Dennis, has described the series as a poker game.

Dennis claimed his maiden Formula E victory last weekend, steering his BMW Andretti Motorsport entry to the top step of the podium in the second Valencia E-Prix.

It came less than 24 hours after the first race of the weekend ended in farcical circumstances with the bulk of the field unable to make the full race distance.

This was the result of multiple safety cars and energy reductions, with Dennis using the lessons learned from the first race to transform his pole into a win on Sunday.

“I think having the patience is the key to success,” commented Dennis.

“In Formula E it’s very much like a poker game and to trying to understand where to show your car at and where not, I think we managed that perfectly in the race.

“We pushed where we had to and then we’ve saved energy where we could do and it worked out.

“That’s why we came from A to B the fastest and that’s why we won the race.”

Dennis’ win came in only his sixth race in Formula E competition, something the 25-year old credited largely to his team.

“It is definitely one of my best [wins in my career], for sure. I think it was more of a challenge to get this race win,” he said.

“In Formula E, it is so difficult to put everything together, but to get pole position and the race win, I’d probably say it has to be my best day in motorsport in terms of the whole package.

“But yeah, this race win is definitely one of my favourites so far.”

The next round of Formula E takes place in Monaco on May 8.