Yates back to lead Supercars broadcast at The Bend

Jess Yates will return earlier than expected to spearhead Supercars’ broadcast of the OTR SuperSprint next month.

The Supercars television anchor revealed earlier this year that she was set to miss both the Symmons Plains and Tailem Bend rounds due to the impending arrival of her and husband Luke Egan’s son.

Samuel Lewis was born late last month, with Marcos Ambrose stepping into the broadcast team for the Tasmania SuperSprint in the absence of Yates and Craig Lowndes.

Yates and Lowndes will both return for The Bend event, Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast confirmed to Speedcafe.com.

Ambrose is unlikely to have a microphone in hand for the May 7-9 event, but interest lingers from both he and Supercars to explore future opportunities.

Prendergast welcomed the renewed presence of Yates, who leads from the chief panel alongside Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife.

“Jess is an absolute professional and a vital part of our broadcast,” said Prendergast.

“It’s fantastic that she has been able to return so quickly to head up our telecast.”

