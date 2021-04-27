Trans Am field boosted to 30 cars for Sydney

The Trans Am field at Bathurst
A stacked field of 30 Trans Am cars will descend on Sydney Motorsport Park for the fourth round of the national series this weekend.
Since running 16-cars in Tasmania for the season-opener, the grid size has inflated from 24 at Phillip Island to a 26-strong grid at the most recent outing at Bathurst.
That has now ballooned to 30 cars for the series’ visit to western Sydney from April 30-May 2 as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships event.
Series leader Aaron Seton and title rival Nathan Herne are two points apart on top of the leaderboard, with the pair set to do battle once again around the 3.93km Eastern Creek circuit.
A further 80 points back is the ever-consistent Edan Thornburrow in third place in the standings.
The 30-car field includes National Trans Am debutants Ron Moller, Adam Hargraves, and Steve Coulter, who is taking over the driving duties of the Mustang previously driven by his son, Michael.
Shaun Richardson and Anthony Tenkate return to the competition for the first time since Adelaide early last year, having not raced in Trans Am since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zac Loscialpo, Paul Freestone, Jason Hassett, Tim Shaw and Brett Holdsworth all skipped the Bathurst round but are back on the grid in Sydney.
The Trans Am weekend format remains similar to what has been seen most of this season, with practice and qualifying beginning the weekend on Friday.
They will then have two races on Saturday and a third and final race on Sunday.
Trans Am grid for Sydney Motorsport Park, April 30-May2
|Car #
|SPONSOR
|DRIVER
|MAKE
|MODEL
|1
|Harris Racing
|Aaron Seton
|Ford
|Mustang
|2
|Garage 1 Morris Finance Racing
|Kyle Gurton
|Ford
|Mustang
|3
|All American Drive Line Auto Parts
|Ben Grice
|Dodge
|Challenger
|4
|Team Crutcher Developments
|Mark Crutcher
|Ford
|Mustang
|5
|Kubota Racing
|Matthew MacKelden
|Ford
|Mustang
|6
|Kubota Racing
|Hugh McAlister
|Ford
|Mustang
|7
|AMS Racing
|Ron Moller
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|8
|Harris Racing
|Hadrian Morrall
|Ford
|Mustang
|9
|McAlister Motors
|Ian McAlister
|Ford
|Mustang
|11
|Kobelco Racing
|Steve Coulter
|Ford
|Mustang
|12
|RTC Motorsport
|Shaun Richardson
|Dodge
|Challenger
|20
|Localsearch Racing
|Adam Hargraves
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|21
|Team Tempest Solutions
|Zach Loscialpo
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|25
|Team Vawdrey Trailors / Castrol
|Paul Freestone
|Ford
|Mustang
|26
|Hass Pumps
|Jason Hassett
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|29
|Dream Racing Australia
|Nathan Herne
|Dodge
|Challenger
|38
|TRADIEPAD Wall Racing
|Tim Brook
|Ford
|Mustang
|40
|motorsportsales.com
|Nash Morris
|Ford
|Mustang
|49
|Allgate Motorsport
|Chris Formosa
|Dodge
|Challenger
|50
|IES Motorsport
|Paul Hadley
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|51
|IES Motorsport
|Graham Cheney
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|66
|Shaw Motorsport
|Tim Shaw
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|68
|Sensational Kitchens CXC Racing
|Dylan Thomas
|Ford
|Mustang
|69
|Tenkate Plant Hire
|Anthony Tenkate
|Ford
|Mustang
|73
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Owen Kelly
|Ford
|Mustang
|88
|Wealthrite Racing
|Chris Pappas
|Ford
|Mustang
|93
|Waltec Motorsport
|Aaron Tebb
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|99
|Shaw Motorsport
|Brett Holdsworth
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|116
|Team Sydney Property Care
|Edan Thornburrow
|Ford
|Mustang
|777
|Dream Racing Australia
|Craig Scutella
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]