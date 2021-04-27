> News > National

Trans Am field boosted to 30 cars for Sydney

Slade Perrins

By Slade Perrins

Tuesday 27th April, 2021 - 11:00am

The Trans Am field at Bathurst

A stacked field of 30 Trans Am cars will descend on Sydney Motorsport Park for the fourth round of the national series this weekend.

Since running 16-cars in Tasmania for the season-opener, the grid size has inflated from 24 at Phillip Island to a 26-strong grid at the most recent outing at Bathurst.

That has now ballooned to 30 cars for the series’ visit to western Sydney from April 30-May 2 as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships event.

Series leader Aaron Seton and title rival Nathan Herne are two points apart on top of the leaderboard, with the pair set to do battle once again around the 3.93km Eastern Creek circuit.

A further 80 points back is the ever-consistent Edan Thornburrow in third place in the standings.

The 30-car field includes National Trans Am debutants Ron Moller, Adam Hargraves, and Steve Coulter, who is taking over the driving duties of the Mustang previously driven by his son, Michael.

Shaun Richardson and Anthony Tenkate return to the competition for the first time since Adelaide early last year, having not raced in Trans Am since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zac Loscialpo, Paul Freestone, Jason Hassett, Tim Shaw and Brett Holdsworth all skipped the Bathurst round but are back on the grid in Sydney.

The Trans Am weekend format remains similar to what has been seen most of this season, with practice and qualifying beginning the weekend on Friday.

They will then have two races on Saturday and a third and final race on Sunday.

Trans Am grid for Sydney Motorsport Park, April 30-May2

Car # SPONSOR DRIVER MAKE MODEL
1 Harris Racing Aaron Seton Ford Mustang
2 Garage 1 Morris Finance Racing Kyle Gurton Ford Mustang
3 All American Drive Line Auto Parts Ben Grice Dodge Challenger
4 Team Crutcher Developments Mark Crutcher Ford Mustang
5 Kubota Racing Matthew MacKelden Ford Mustang
6 Kubota Racing Hugh McAlister Ford Mustang
7 AMS Racing Ron Moller Chevrolet Camaro
8 Harris Racing Hadrian Morrall Ford Mustang
9 McAlister Motors Ian McAlister Ford Mustang
11 Kobelco Racing Steve Coulter Ford Mustang
12 RTC Motorsport Shaun Richardson Dodge Challenger
20 Localsearch Racing Adam Hargraves Chevrolet Camaro
21 Team Tempest Solutions Zach Loscialpo Chevrolet Camaro
25 Team Vawdrey Trailors / Castrol Paul Freestone Ford Mustang
26 Hass Pumps Jason Hassett Chevrolet Camaro
29 Dream Racing Australia Nathan Herne Dodge Challenger
38 TRADIEPAD Wall Racing Tim Brook Ford Mustang
40 motorsportsales.com Nash Morris Ford Mustang
49 Allgate Motorsport Chris Formosa Dodge Challenger
50 IES Motorsport Paul Hadley Chevrolet Camaro
51 IES Motorsport Graham Cheney Chevrolet Camaro
66 Shaw Motorsport Tim Shaw Chevrolet Camaro
68 Sensational Kitchens CXC Racing Dylan Thomas Ford Mustang
69 Tenkate Plant Hire Anthony Tenkate Ford Mustang
73 Garry Rogers Motorsport Owen Kelly Ford Mustang
88 Wealthrite Racing Chris Pappas Ford Mustang
93 Waltec Motorsport Aaron Tebb Chevrolet Camaro
99 Shaw Motorsport Brett Holdsworth Chevrolet Camaro
116 Team Sydney Property Care Edan Thornburrow Ford Mustang
777 Dream Racing Australia Craig Scutella Chevrolet Camaro

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]