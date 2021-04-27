TCM entry list confirmed for SMP

Adam Bressington’s return headlines an 18-car grid for Round 3 of the Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.

As previously reported by Speedcafe.com, Bressington rejoins the Whiteline Racing fold following Adam Garwood’s departure.

Holden Torana driver Allan Hughes will also return to the category, while John Adams makes his TCM debut in a Ford Falcon XY GT.

John Bowe leads the 2021 TCM standings, holding a 17-point buffer to nearest rival Marcus Zukanovic.

TCM ENTRY LIST: SYDNEY MOTORSPORT PARK, APRIL 30-MAY 2