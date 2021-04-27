TCM entry list confirmed for SMP
Ryal Harris (left) ahead of Steven Johnson (right) in TCM
Adam Bressington’s return headlines an 18-car grid for Round 3 of the Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.
As previously reported by Speedcafe.com, Bressington rejoins the Whiteline Racing fold following Adam Garwood’s departure.
Holden Torana driver Allan Hughes will also return to the category, while John Adams makes his TCM debut in a Ford Falcon XY GT.
John Bowe leads the 2021 TCM standings, holding a 17-point buffer to nearest rival Marcus Zukanovic.
TCM ENTRY LIST: SYDNEY MOTORSPORT PARK, APRIL 30-MAY 2
|Car #
|SPONSOR
|DRIVER
|CLASS
|MAKE
|MODEL
|CC
|2
|Northside Taxi Management
|Allan
|Hughes
|PA
|Holden
|Torana
|5000cc
|6
|Multispares Racing
|Ryan
|Hansford
|PA
|Holden
|Torana A9X
|5000cc
|7
|MoCOMM Motorsport Comms
|Jim
|Pollicina
|PM
|Holden
|Torana A9X
|5000cc
|9
|Jesus Racing
|Andrew
|Fisher
|PA
|Ford
|Falcon XY GT HO
|5800cc
|12
|The Lighthouse Hotel
|Peter
|Burnitt
|PS
|Holden
|Torana A9X
|6000cc
|17
|Full Throttle Custom Garages
|Steve
|Johnson
|PM
|Ford
|XD Falcon
|5800cc
|18
|PAYNTER DIXON / Payce
|John
|Bowe
|PM
|Holden
|Torana SL/R 5000
|5000cc
|29
|Gulf Oil
|Jamie
|Tilley
|PA
|Ford
|Mustang Coupe
|5000cc
|33
|Toronto Hotel
|Cameron
|Mason
|PA
|Ford
|Mustang Trans Am
|5800cc
|50
|Motorsport Parts Australia
|Gerard
|McLeod
|PA
|Holden
|VB Commodore
|6000cc
|55
|Bullet Trailers Racing Team
|John
|Adams
|PA
|Ford
|Falcon XY GT
|5800cc
|58
|EFS 4×4 accessories
|Ryal
|Harris
|PM
|Chevrolet
|Camaro SS
|5800cc
|60
|Tilley Racing
|Cameron
|Tilley
|PA
|Valiant
|Pacer
|4390cc
|67
|Bilstein / JMG Racing
|Jeremy
|Gray
|PA
|Ford
|Capri Perana
|5000cc
|71
|Action Motor Industries
|Marcus
|Zukanovic
|PM
|Ford
|Falcon XD
|5800cc
|85
|Whiteline Racing
|Adam
|Bressington
|PM
|Chevrolet
|Camaro RS
|5800cc
|88
|TIFS Third Party Logistics
|Tony
|Karanfilovski
|PA
|Ford
|Mustang Trans Am
|5800cc
|95
|Whiteline Racing
|Mark
|King
|PM
|Chevrolet
|Camaro SS
|5800cc
