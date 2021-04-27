> News > National > Touring Car Masters

TCM entry list confirmed for SMP

Tuesday 27th April, 2021 - 4:01pm

Ryal Harris (left) ahead of Steven Johnson (right) in TCM

Adam Bressington’s return headlines an 18-car grid for Round 3 of the Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.

As previously reported by Speedcafe.com, Bressington rejoins the Whiteline Racing fold following Adam Garwood’s departure.

Holden Torana driver Allan Hughes will also return to the category, while John Adams makes his TCM debut in a Ford Falcon XY GT.

John Bowe leads the 2021 TCM standings, holding a 17-point buffer to nearest rival Marcus Zukanovic.

TCM ENTRY LIST: SYDNEY MOTORSPORT PARK, APRIL 30-MAY 2

Car # SPONSOR DRIVER CLASS MAKE MODEL CC
2 Northside Taxi Management Allan Hughes PA Holden Torana 5000cc
6 Multispares Racing Ryan Hansford PA Holden Torana A9X 5000cc
7 MoCOMM Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina PM Holden Torana A9X 5000cc
9 Jesus Racing Andrew Fisher PA Ford Falcon XY GT HO 5800cc
12 The Lighthouse Hotel Peter Burnitt PS Holden Torana A9X 6000cc
17 Full Throttle Custom Garages Steve Johnson PM Ford XD Falcon 5800cc
18 PAYNTER DIXON / Payce John Bowe PM Holden Torana SL/R 5000 5000cc
29 Gulf Oil Jamie Tilley PA Ford Mustang Coupe 5000cc
33 Toronto Hotel Cameron Mason PA Ford Mustang Trans Am 5800cc
50 Motorsport Parts Australia Gerard McLeod PA Holden VB Commodore 6000cc
55 Bullet Trailers Racing Team John Adams PA Ford Falcon XY GT 5800cc
58 EFS 4×4 accessories Ryal Harris PM Chevrolet Camaro SS 5800cc
60 Tilley Racing Cameron Tilley PA Valiant Pacer 4390cc
67 Bilstein / JMG Racing Jeremy Gray PA Ford Capri Perana 5000cc
71 Action Motor Industries Marcus Zukanovic PM Ford Falcon XD 5800cc
85 Whiteline Racing Adam Bressington PM Chevrolet Camaro RS 5800cc
88 TIFS Third Party Logistics Tony Karanfilovski PA Ford Mustang Trans Am 5800cc
95 Whiteline Racing Mark King PM Chevrolet Camaro SS 5800cc

