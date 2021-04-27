T8 confirms SVG replacement for The Bend GT

Broc Feeney will step up in a substitute role for Triple Eight Race Engineering in the next round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS.

The Brisbane team has confirmed to Speedcafe.com the 18-year-old will join Prince Jefri Ibrahim in sharing the #888 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo for Round 3.

That outing will take place on May 7-9 at The Bend Motorsport Park, where the GT category will be a support act to the Repco Supercars Championship.

Supercars points leader Shane van Gisbergen would ordinarily be on GT duties with Ibrahim but for the team wanting his full focus on getting the best from his #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing ZB Commodore.

That’s seen Triple Eight turn to their protégé, Feeney, who tested the Mercedes at The Bend last week.

As well as competing for them in the Super2 Series alongside team-mate Angelo Mouzouris, Feeney will make his Triple Eight main game debut in October when he takes part in the Repco Bathurst 1000 as part of a Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard with Russell Ingall.

Feeney’s presence makes for a third successive co-driver in as many rounds for Ibrahim, who paired up with Jamie Whincup at the Phillip Island season-opener.

That came after van Gisbergen broke his collarbone in a mountain biking accident.

The Kiwi returned for Round 2 at Bathurst, helping the #888 become the only car besides the Audi entry of Garth Tander and Yasser Shahin to win a GTWCA race this season.

Feeney’s inclusion follows confirmation earlier today that Dylan O’Keeffe will substitute for Chaz Mostert in the Bostik Audi co-driven by Tony Bates.