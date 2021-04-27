Gen3 to prioritise quality racing over lap times

Simulations have shown Gen3 Supercars will produce lap times “within a couple of seconds” of the current Gen2 car, despite quality of racing being prioritised over outright pace.

The category is set to introduce a new-look chassis in 2022 wrapped in Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro silhouettes.

Earlier this year Speedcafe.com revealed Supercars would reduce downforce by 67 percent between Gen2 and Gen3.

With less reliance on downforce, more focus is being put on making mechanical grip.

“Our focus is on the quality of the racing rather than the lap times,” a Supercars spokesperson told Speedcafe.com.

“Our simulations, however, show lap times within a couple of seconds of the current cars.

“Because of the reduced aero and weight, the Gen3 cars will generate their lap times in a different way to current cars.”

Aesthetically, the Mustang and Camaro will bear a greater resemblance to the road-going counterparts.

Aerodynamic elements such as the front splitter and rear wing will play a smaller role than they have in the past.

Speedcafe.com understands the rear wing will be used primarily as a parity balancing tool.

“The basis of the cars will be road car DNA, but pumped up for the race track,” said the spokesperson.

“The majority of panels are interchangeable with the road car. The cars will look amazing and be very similar to the renders.”

Late last year Supercars began releasing tenders for controlled components, such as wheels, fuel systems, and brakes.

Each has a supply agreement period from 2022 to 2025.

Asked whether the life span of Gen3 was strictly until 2025, the spokesperson added, “The Gen3 platform is being designed to be long lived and flexible in being able to accommodate the changing shape of cars and to incorporate new and developing technology, for example, electrification.”

It’s already known Supercars is looking at going electric in the future, though that wont be as soon as 2022.

The Gen3 chassis will be hybrid-ready with provisions for a battery in the floor.

Supercars is looking at how other categories around the world roll out hybridisation, such as the British Touring Car Championship.

The first on-track appearance of the Gen3 prototype has been mooted for midway through this year.