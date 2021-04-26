VIDEO: Logano pitched airborne in high-speed crash

Team Penske star Joey Logano was sent airborne at high speed in an incident during the NASCAR Cup Series action at Talladega Superspeedway.

The 2018 title winner later took to social media to show appreciation for the messages of support he’d received.

“Our day at Dega ended way too soon,” Logano wrote on Twitter.

“Had a fast @autotrader @Ford just wish we had more of a chance to show it. Thankful for safe race cars and all the messages I just got from the fans.”