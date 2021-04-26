GRM’s tribute to long-time supporter

Garry Rogers Motorsport will run a pair of special liveries this weekend in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia as a tribute to long-time backer Valvoline.

The Alfa Romeo of Michael Caruso and Peugeot of Aaron Cameron will sport new looks for the action at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The duo will also run one-off race numbers – #150 and #155, respectively. The latter is a nod to the engine oil company’s 155th year in existence.

GRM’s relationship with Valvoline dates back to 1988, with the team long popular in Supercars before channelling its recent efforts into emerging categories including TCR and S5000.

“This is a very special round for GRM and for Valvoline,” said GRM director Barry Rogers.

“Valvoline has been with Dad (Garry) since 1988. That was the first time that ‘The Big V’ appeared on the bonnet of the VL Commodore with John Andretti at the Bathurst 1000.

“A lot of years have gone by since then, but there’s been one constant, and that’s the fantastic support of Valvoline.

“People don’t often know this, but Valvoline was the first in the world to produce an engine oil, and to carry the ‘Original Engine Oil’ branding at Sydney Motorsport Park on Aaron and Michael’s car is really special.

“We’re looking forward to seeing plenty of people come down to Sydney, have a great weekend and watch these Valvoline TCR cars roar around.”

Cameron enters Round 4 as TCR points leader Chaz Mostert’s nearest rival, while Caruso is 18th overall.