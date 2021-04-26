> News > Supercars

GALLERY: Supercheap Auto’s Bathurst 1000 cars

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 26th April, 2021 - 6:00pm

A visual history of Supercheap Auto cars at the Great Race, ahead of the brand’s high-profile return in 2021 in support of a Russell Ingall/Broc Feeney wildcard.

Photos supplied by AN1 Media.

00 31 Ellery Stokell Bath 2000 Cov 1
01 Bathurst Car 29 31 Cov 49
02 Bath 1000 Car 600 31 888 Cov 13
03 A35T3239
04 _Q3F8263
05 1009-D2-1993_edited-1
05 1009-D2-3519_edited-1
2006 Supercheap Auto 1000 at Mt Panorama
06 1008-D2-3242
2007 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, Mt Panorama (2007 V8 Supercar Championship R10)
2007 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, Mt Panorama (2007 V8 Supercar Championship R10)
Round 10 of the 2008 V8 Supercar Championship Series
08 1009-D3-0630
2009 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2009 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2010 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2011 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2012 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2013 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
14 v8Bath1114-03336
15 v8s1015Bath-841
16 V8sBath11-02329
17 VASCBath11-002646
18 Bathurst12-03211
19 vasc12Bathr-05276
20 vascBathurst-02522
99 80 Thorn Wanless Bath 1999 Cov 1
99 FAI Bathurst Car 70 73 75 Cov 3

 

