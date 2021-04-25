Motorsport Australia to investigate Targa deaths

Motorsport Australia has confirmed the creation of a special Investigatory Tribunal following the deaths of three competitors in the Targa Tasmania.

Two separate incidents on Friday and Saturday saw Shane Navin, Leigh Mundy and Dennis Neagle lose their lives while competing in the tarmac rally event.

In response, Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca has exercised the body’s authority under the National Competition Rules to establish the tribunal, which will investigate all aspects of the incidents and provide recommendations to the Motorsport Australia Board.

“On behalf of everyone at Motorsport Australia, we extend our condolences to the families and friends of those competitors who tragically lost their lives while competing at Targa Tasmania,” Arocca said.

“We also extend our sympathies to the wider Targa and motorsport community impacted in recent days, including our officials. This is a difficult time for the entire motorsport family and we continue to offer our support and guidance to all.

“Motorsport Australia remains in close contact with the event organisers and Tasmania Police, and is committed to working closely with other relevant government authorities as they also investigate these incidents.

“Today’s announcement of an Investigatory Tribunal will allow Motorsport Australia to look closely at all aspects of the incidents and determine a number of recommendations that will be put to the Motorsport Australia Board for consideration.

“The Tribunal will be led by Garry Connelly AM, and also include a number of key motorsport safety personnel, including competitors, team owners and medical and safety experts.”

Garry Connelly is Motorsport Australia’s delegate to the FIA, motorsport’s world governing body, and sits on the World Motor Sport Council.

He is also chairman of the Australian Institute of Motor Sport Safety, and deputy president of the FIA Institute for Motor Sport Safety.

Connelly has as extensive background in rallying and is currently a permanent chair of the stewards in Formula 1 and is a former chair of the Australian Rally Commission.

Motorsport Australia will confirm the tribunal’s other members in the coming days.