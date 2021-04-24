Maguire and Brakey take subdued Targa win

Eddie Maguire and Zak Brakey have won Targa Tasmania in an event overshadowed by the loss of three competitors.

Piloting a 2016 Dodge Viper, Maguire and Brakey won the event by almost two minutes from Angus Kennard and Ian Wheeler in a 2015 Nissan GT-R.

In taking out the overall, the Maguire/Brakey combo also claimed the GT Outright class, in which Tony Quinn and Kate Catford finished third, almost seven minutes back.

Third place overall went to Trevor Macleod and Steve Glenney in a 2009 Nissan GT-R, with the Quinn/Catford combo fourth overall in their 2018 Godzilla variant.

“It’s not the feeling we thought we’d get as we had been working 30 years for this,” Maguire said.

“I was my son Hunter’s age (four) when the first Targa Tasmania was on and it has been a dream to win this since then.

“It’s great to do it with Zak (Brakey) who is a good mate. We went to primary school together.

“My service crew, mum and dad and Jason White have been amazing. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Jason, he’s a great mentor.

“I also want to offer my condolences to the family and friends of the people we have lost yesterday and today.”

On Friday, 68-year-old Shane Navin died after he crashed his 1979 Mazda RX-7.

That was followed on Saturday with the deaths of Leigh Mundy and Dennis Neagle, who shared a 2019 Porsche GT3 RS.

Following that incident, stages were downgraded as competitors return to the finish in Hobart.

Along with Maguire and Brakey, there were a host of other class winners.

Adam Kaplan and Aleshia Penny (Modern 2), Stephen Maguire and Stuart Benson (GT Production), Jon and Gina Siddins (Classic GT), Ashley Yelds and Mary Hughes (Handicap), Matthew Gibbens and Timothy Judd (GT Sports Trophy), Jack Waldron and Graham Mitchell (Thoroughbred Trophy), Darryl and Peter Marshall (TSD Trophy), and Tyler Page and Ryan Sheehan (Rookie Rallye).