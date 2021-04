Double fatality in Targa Tasmania crash

A crash on the final day of Targa Tasmania has resulted in the death of two people.

An official statement read: “Targa Australia can confirm that there has been a double fatality after a crash on the Cygnet stage of TARGA Tasmania at around 11:45am.

“The stages were downgraded at 12:17pm to touring only and competitors returned to the finish at PW1 in Hobart.

“Next of kin are still to be advised. Further details will be provided when available.”

Officials earlier acknowledged a serious crash had taken place, with Tasmania Police making a similar statement on social media.

It marks the second fatal crash at the event in as many days after 68-year-old Shane Navin yesterday lost his life in a separate crash.

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to the family and friends of those involved, and the entire Targa community.