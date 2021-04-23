> News > SuperUtes

VIDEO: Heimgartner drives new V8 SuperUte

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 23rd April, 2021 - 11:12am

Kelly Grove Racing driver Andre Heimgartner offers his take on the new V8 SuperUte after getting a chance behind the wheel.

The 2021 V8 SuperUtes Series will kick off at The Bend next month.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]cafe.com