Supercars TV boss’ plea for help on stolen car

Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast is appealing to the community for help after his rare Holden Clubsport was stolen in Sydney.

In a post on Facebook, Prendergast shared photos and details of the Walkinshaw W557 Clubsport, which was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the suburb of Belfield.

“Rare W557 Clubsport stolen in Belfield between 2:45 and 3:10am in the early hours of Wednesday April 21st,” the post read.

“If you have seen this car or see the car DM me or call crimestoppers and report asap.

“Devastating loss. This car has unique features that make it almost impossible to replicate.

“Please keep and eye out and keep your stuff safe. Share this wide.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.