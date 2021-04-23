Update: Competitor dies in Targa Tasmania crash

Organisers have confirmed a competitor has died on Day 5 of Targa Tasmania.

Shane Navin crashed his 1979 Mazda RX-7 on the 35.4km Mt Arrowsmith stage of the event at approximately 10:00 AEST this morning.

“Medical teams were immediately dispatched to attend the scene of the accident but were unable to revive the driver, Shane Navin, who died at the scene,” a statement confirmed.

“The second occupant of the car, co-driver Glenn Evans, was assessed by the attending medical crew and has no injuries.”

The road was closed following the incident with Police in attendance at the scene.

“This is a very sad time for the Targa community,” said Targa Australia CEO, Mark Perry.

“Shane was a much loved and admired member of our Targa family.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Shane’s family and friends on their loss.”

Eddie Maguire and Zak Brakey led the rally heading into the day after dominating yesterday’s proceedings.

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to Shane’s family, friends, and the Targa community.