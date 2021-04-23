Ingall/Feeney to contest Excel enduro

Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney will get their first opportunity to work together in a competitive setting tomorrow night.

The duo will tackle a 90-minute night enduro aboard a Supercheap Auto-backed Hyundai Excel at Sydney Motorsport Park, entering Round 2 of the Motor Racing Australia State Championships.

With driver changes and the whole shebang, it shapes as vital experience for the duo as they prepare for the Repco Bathurst 1000 in October.

The Supercars fraternity were stunned by news earlier this week that Ingall and Feeney will contest the 2021 Great Race together aboard a Triple Eight Race Engineering wildcard.

It makes for the biggest age gap between co-drivers in event history, with Ingall 57 and Feeney just 18.

Given he last raced in Supercars five years ago, Ingall has vowed to race anything and everything to get himself ready – beginning with a call-up to the Stadium Super Trucks field midway through the Tasmania SuperSprint last weekend.

Next will be an Excel. ‘The Enforcer’ has already been nominated to start the Saturday night race.

“It will be great to be back behind the wheel this weekend and having the first chance to work with Broc at a race meeting in Supercheap Auto colours,” said Ingall.

“I am happy to drive anything I can get my hands on and the Hyundai Excel is a cool little thing.

“I have done a few testing laps this week and enjoyed it and cannot wait to get out there in anger tomorrow night under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“As I said on Wednesday, Broc and I will be doing everything we can to ensure we are as competitive as possible at Bathurst and give the fans something to cheer about.”

Feeney likewise is looking forward to the weekend opportunity.

“This weekend is a great opportunity for me and Russell to get some more miles under our belts,” said the Super2 Series regular.

“Russell is obviously a legend in this business, but as I have been told from a young age ‘there is no substitute for race miles’ and that doesn’t matter if you are in a Supercar or a Hyundai.

“The really cool thing is that Russell is really enjoying the whole thing and I am already starting to learn a hell of a lot in just a few days.

“I am sure tomorrow night’s event won’t be the last one we do and I am sure we will have a lot of fun between now and October.”

The first test day for the Supercheap Auto #39 ZB Commodore Supercar is still to be confirmed.