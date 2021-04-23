Formula E team slapped with $40,000 fine for COVID breach

Officials have slapped the NIO 333 Formula E team with a substantial fine for failing to properly report a positive COVID-19 result.

A €25,000 (AUD $38,959) fine was dished out after the team was found to have delayed the reporting of a positive case.

The bulletin issued by the FIA revealed there was a delay of several hours between the team learning of the result and notifying the sport’s governing body.

Appendix S of the FIA International Sport Code mandates; “Any material non-compliance with the requirements of this COVID-19 Code must be reported without delay to the COVID-19 Delegate.”

Furthermore, it goes on to mandate that any attendee returns a positive test, or shows COVID-19 symptoms, must declare themselves unfit.

While €20,000 of the fine has been suspended until the end of the season, provided there is no repeat infraction, €5000 was due immediately.

The news comes shortly after NIO 333 recommitted to Formula E as it looks towards introducing its Gen3 regulations from the 2022-23 season.

Currencies converted at 1:1.56, Euro to AUD