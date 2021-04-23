Big boost for Victorian grassroots motorsport

Eleven Victorian clubs have received government grants in a major fillip for the state’s grassroots motorsport scene.

All up, $2.1 million was distributed, as part of the State Government’s Community Motorsport Programme aimed at lifting the standard of facilities and training opportunities.

The MG Car Club Victoria, based in Nunawading, was the recipient of the biggest grant, scoring $494,894 towards upgrading its Rob Roy Hill Climb facilities.

Included in those works will be resurfacing efforts, and the creation of an undercover area.

“We are absolutely over the moon with this outcome and are very grateful to Motorsport Australia and the Andrews’ Government for the opportunity to help us get this project underway,” said club president Kay Herlihy.

“There is still some more money that we need to find to complete the project, but this funding goes a long way in helping us upgrade one of the world’s oldest hill climb tracks, ensuring Rob Roy will continue to be one of the most iconic tracks for many more years to come.

“There is no denying that it took a lot of time and effort to put this application together, but to receive the amount of funding that we did makes it all worthwhile in the end.

“Along with the rest of the club’s members, I am ecstatic with the result and could not be happier.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca offered his gratitude for what is a big win for the motorsport community.

“This is a great initiative by the Andrews’ Government and on behalf of Victorian Motorsport Australia affiliated clubs, I thank them for their support of grassroots motorsport in the state,” Arocca said.

“These funding opportunities help in many ways and I encourage Victorian clubs to take advantage of the chance to receive funding and assistance for projects that have been in the pipeline.”

“I want to congratulate the 11 clubs that were successful in receiving financial support and I look forward to following the progress of their projects.”

The other 10 successful applicants were: Pakenham Auto Club, Western District Car Club, Ararat Car Club Inc, Phillip Island Auto Racing Club, Lotus Club Victoria Inc, Victorian Fire & Rescue Squad, BMW Car Club of Victoria Inc, Marque Sports Car Association Victoria, BMW Drivers Club Melbourne, and HSV Owners Club Victorian Incorporating HDT Inc.

Earlier this year, Motorsport Australia secured $200,000 from the Victorian Government to help develop an Infrastructure and Participation Strategy.