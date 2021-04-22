VIDEO: Supercars youngsters test at The Bend
Why Ingall wanted to make Bathurst comeback
New electric GT category announced
Australian motorsport legends to feature in new children’s books
Power: IndyCar unlikely to return to Gold Coast
Opposition leader labels Adelaide 500 assets sale ‘sabotage’
Mazepin ‘trying too hard’ says Haas boss
Adderton’s cheeky response to Feeney/Ingall wildcard
McLaren outlines 2021 F1 development strategy
Crowd capacity defined for 2021 Indy 500
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]