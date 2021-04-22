> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Supercars youngsters test at The Bend

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 22nd April, 2021 - 4:40pm

Footage from The Bend Motorsport Park today as Brodie Kostecki, Will Brown, Bryce Fullwood, Jack Smith, Zane Goddard, Jake Kostecki and Aaron Seton conducted testing.

The outing comes ahead of Round 4 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Tailem Bend on May 8-9.

