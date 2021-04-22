Crowd capacity defined for 2021 Indy 500

It won’t be a full capacity crowd, but Scott McLaughlin will still have more than 100,000 fans in attendance for his maiden Indianapolis 500 next month.

After close consultation with health authorities, a plan to host the 105th edition of the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was agreed with up to 40 percent of venue capacity allowed.

That plan has been approved by the Marion County Public Health Department, equating to roughly 135,000 fans.

A number of measures will be in place, including temperature checks on arrival and the enforcing of wearing face masks.

“Our fans mean everything to us, and we can’t wait to welcome them ‘Back Home Again’ for this year’s Indy 500,” said IMS president J. Douglas Boles.

“The city and state have worked with us to identify the appropriate health and safety precautions so that we can successfully host a limited but very enthusiastic crowd.

“The health and safety of everyone coming to IMS, along with Central Indiana and the Hoosier State, have been paramount throughout this process.”

Penske Entertainment boss Mark Miles added, “The number one thing fans can do to ensure a great Race Day is get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“We continue to offer vaccinations at IMS and will be extending our mass vaccination clinic throughout the Month of May.

“This is all part of the effort to continue getting Indiana back on track.”

With no general admission access to the IMS infield, concerts slated for the event have all been cancelled.

The May 30 race will mark Team Penske recruit McLaughlin’s first Indy 500, for which he’ll sport an iconic Pennzoil livery.

Among wildcards confirmed for the race is another ex-Supercars driver in Simona De Silvestro.