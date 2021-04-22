Australian motorsport legends to feature in new children’s books

Five Australian motorsport icons will feature in a new series of children’s books being released, celebrating their storied careers.

Supercars champions and multiple Bathurst 1000 winners Peter Brock, Dick Johnson, Jim Richards and John Bowe are joined by Australian rally star Molly Taylor in central roles.

The full-colour books explore the highs and lows of each driver’s journey, with pre-orders now available ahead of their release in July this year.

The series is the work of founding Speedcafe.com editor Grant Rowley.

“I’ve grown up with motorsport,” said Rowley.

“Ever since I watched Dick Johnson crash through trees when I was two years old, not a day has passed where I haven’t thought about race cars.

“The Little Heroes books are my tip of the hat to these five superstars of our Aussie motorsport scene.

“Cartoons and drawings are another life-long love of mine.

“I guess I’ve never really grown up! I still love watching cartoons, and I feel there’s no better way to celebrate the lives of these great drivers than through illustrations and some easy-to-read poetry.”

Each book also includes eight original pieces of artwork, a biography, and a number of statistics, making for a collectors’ item.