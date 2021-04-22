Adderton’s cheeky response to Feeney/Ingall wildcard

Boost Mobile owner Peter Adderton has stirred up the Supercars paddock with a light-hearted brainwave following news of a Supercheap Auto-backed Bathurst wildcard.

Taking to social media, the paddock polariser said he couldn’t be ‘out-marketed’ by the automotive retailer.

Adderton called on four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway to come out of retirement and contest this year’s Great Race in a wildcard of his own.

It comes after news that Russell Ingall will make his first start in the Great Race since 2016, joining Broc Feeney in a Triple Eight Race Engineering-run Holden ZB Commodore.

Adderton took to Instagram to pitch his plan to get Murphy and Stanaway back behind the wheel, with Dick Johnson Racing boss Ryan Story chiming in with an offer of his own.

Adderton wrote, “I refuse to be out marketed by @supercheap_auto so @gmracing51 @richiestanaway you want a wild card as a team for @supercarschampionship Bathurst I will organise and sponsor it what say you Boys?”

To which Story replied, “Hey Peter. Need a car?” and later, “@padderton we’re in. Over to you @gmracing51 @richiestanaway”.

It seems the post has caused a bit of a ruckus, with Dick Johnson Racing receiving several high-profile calls in its wake.

Story has since confirmed there are no serious plans to follow through on the online banter, with its focus directed on its two full-time entries driven by Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison.

If Murphy were hypothetically to make a return, it would be his first since 2014 when he raced with the then-known Holden Racing Team (now Walkinshaw Andretti United).

That year he finished 13th and signed his Supercars career off with a 22nd place finish in the second race of the Gold Coast 600 that year.

Murphy unceremoniously retired from full-time Supercars competition, transitioning into a broadcast role with the category.

Since leaving Supercars, the 48-year-old has competed in national rally in New Zealand and more recently contested the Castrol Toyota Racing Series and New Zealand Grand Prix.

Stanaway, meanwhile, had a short-lived spell in the championship.

The Kiwi made his Supercars debut in 2016, finishing 12th in his maiden Bathurst 1000 start with the now defunct Super Black Racing Team.

A year later, he won the Sandown 500 with Cameron Waters and was second in the first race of the Gold Coast 600.

Two full seasons in the championship followed with Tickford Racing and Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2018 and 2019.

The second season would prove to be his last, blighted by a neck injury and an incident at the Gold Coast 600 that saw him bundled out of the team on Sunday morning.

Just hours after the season-ending Newcastle 500, Stanaway took to Instagram to announce his retirement from motorsport.