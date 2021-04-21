> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Ingall/Feeney Bathurst 1000 wildcard launched

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 21st April, 2021 - 4:19pm

Triple Eight this morning launched a shock Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard for the Bathurst 1000, to be driven by Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney.

