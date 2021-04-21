> News > Formula 1

VIDEO: Alonso, Ocon take Alpine road cars for a spin

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 21st April, 2021 - 6:31pm

Watch as Alpine Formula 1 team-mates Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon get behind the wheel of their company’s A110S road car.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]