TCR privateers complete pre-Sydney test days

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia privateer racers Zac Soutar and Lachlan Mineeff have undertaken some valuable testing ahead of the upcoming Sydney Motorsport Park round.

Soutar drove his Tufflift Honda Civic Type R at Winton yesterday, while Mineeff lapped Wakefield Park in the Purple Sector Volkswagen Golf GTI on Monday.

Both found their respective outings to be quite productive, even if the former did encounter some wild weather late in the day.

“We had a few new things to try on the Honda and it ended up being very productive,” said Soutar.

“With such limited time on a race weekend to get through a big set-up programme, and being a small team, you sometimes find yourself chasing your tail, so to get a test day under our belt extremely valuable.

“We’ve had some promising results in various sessions in recent rounds, so I feel that this will put us in a good position to be not only faster, but also consistent.”

For Mineeff, the test was a chance to get more time in his car ahead of just his second round in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

“Monday’s test was fantastic,” he said of the day at the Goulburn circuit.

“We achieved exactly what we wanted, some more laps under our belt, both for the team and myself.

“Our newly formed team, Purple Sector did a fantastic job running the car throughout the day. It was interesting driving the car at Wakefield, which was a very different track to Phillip Island – the only other track I had driven our TCR at.

“We got up to speed quite quickly, we are happy with our performance across the day, and will be interesting to see how it all correlates to SMP.

“Unfortunately, we won’t be able to test at SMP before the round which slightly takes away from our home track advantage, but I’ve done a fair few laps at SMP in the past, and looking to put all that to good work at the round.”

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia is one of nine series on the bill when the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships circus moves on to Sydney on April 30-May 2.