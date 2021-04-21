TCM race winner rejoins Whiteline

Five-time Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters race winner Adam Bressington has returned to Whiteline Racing to drive its recently vacated Camaro.

He will steer the 1970 Camaro RS which Adam Garwood took to victory in the first series race of 2021, at Symmons Plains, and pole for the second round of the season, at Bathurst.

Bressington joined Whiteline in 2016 and picked up his maiden race win at Adelaide in 2018, the season in which he took out the Pro-Am class title.

A first round victory came at Adelaide in 2020 and that would be his last start in the category given there was no more racing that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Mark King in the 1969 Camaro SS which ‘Bresso’ drove then, the returnee hops into Car #85 for Round 3 at Sydney Motorsport Park at the end of the month.

“I can’t wait to be back,” he said.

“I wasn’t planning on a comeback at this point but I just want to race and enjoy it with no pressure.

“I’m looking forward to hanging with my Whiteline family again and as a bonus, because it’s a local round my family can be there for the weekend too.”

Garwood’s departure from Whiteline was announced in recent days, and comes after he delivered the team its first pole in a decade at Mount Panorama.

“We’re sorry to see Adam and the Garwoods go; in just a short space of time we’ve had a lot of great results and good times together,” read a post on Whiteline’s Facebook page.

“But once you’re part of the Whiteline Racing family, you never really leave, so they’ll always be part of our team – driving or not.

“We wish them the very best for their next adventures in life and in motorsport.”

Garwood had been tied for the series lead with John Bowe, although officially second on a countback, after Round 1 in Tasmania, but slipped to sixth after encountering problems with both the first-choice and spare engine at Bathurst.

Bowe continues to sit atop the standings, 17 points ahead of Marcus Zukanovic, on the way to the Sydney round on April 30-May 2.

TCM will be one of nine categories at what is a Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships event, with almost 30 hours of track activity scheduled.