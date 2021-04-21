Suzuki commits to MotoGP for five more years

Suzuki has become the latest manufacturer to commit to the next, five-year MotoGP participation cycle.

The most recent championship winners will therefore compete in MotoGP at least until 2026, under the new agreement with commercial rights holder Dorna Sports.

That will also make for a dozen straight years in motorcycling’s premier class after Suzuki returned in the final round of 2014.

It was in 2020 that Joan Mir won the riders’ championship and Alex Rins finished third, meaning Team Suzuki Ecstar also secured the teams’ title.

“As Suzuki Motor Corporation we are proud to continue to compete in the MotoGP World Championship, as we all share the challenging ambition of measuring ourselves against the top motorcycling competition in the world,” said Shinichi Sahara, project leader and team director.

“We started this new journey in 2015 and in only six years we achieved the riders’ world title, together with the teams’ title, and we are still hungry for more success.

“For these reasons we have extended our agreement with Dorna, with the hope and the commitment to continue the development of the technical and racing sides of the company.”

Suzuki makes for five manufacturers to have signed the new agreement with Dorna, joining KTM, Ducati, Honda, and Yamaha.

Aprilia is therefore the only incumbent yet to recommit, although that is regarded as virtually a formality.

The International Road-Racing Teams Association, which represents the non-factory squads, has also inked a new deal with Dorna, with multiple members so far having reaffirmed their involvement in MotoGP going forward.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta welcomes the latest announcement.

“We are very happy with the renewal of the agreement with Suzuki, a factory with which we have been racing for years in the World Championship and enjoy great cooperation,” said Ezpeleta.

“Their return to MotoGP in 2015 immediately proved a success, confirmed with the culmination of winning the riders’ World Championship in 2020 with Joan Mir.

“We proudly extend this partnership and hope to continue setting milestones with this iconic brand.”

Mir is currently fifth in the championship and Rins seventh, ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on April 30-May 2.