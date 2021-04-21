McLaughlin reveals new livery for St Petersburg

IndyCar Series rookie Scott McLaughlin will carry a new livery at this weekend’s Grand Prix of St Petersburg.

The Team Penske pilot will have backing from Dex Imaging in what is a dual sponsorship for the Mooresville-based outfit.

Ryan Blaney will also carry Dex Imaging support aboard his #12 Ford Mustang he races for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series.

It’s the third different livery confirmed for McLaughlin this year aboard his #3 Dallara IR-18, having previously revealed PPG and Pennzoil paint schemes.

The latest livery will return later in the season for the inaugural IndyCar Series race on the streets of Nashville, on August 6-8.

Earlier this week McLaughlin made his first start in the IndyCar Series as a full-timer, finishing 14th in the Grand Prix of Alabama.

Spaniard Alex Palou leads the series after fending off a late charge from Australia’s Will Power in the season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park.

The Grand Prix of St Petersburg takes place on April 26 (AEST).