Ticket sales open for Bathurst 1000

Tickets have gone on sale for this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 less than six months out from the sport’s marquee endurance event.

Supercars today confirmed that general admission fans can jump online and purchase trackside tickets as of now, with ticket information on grandstands expected in the coming weeks ahead of the October 7-10 round.

It follows confirmation last week that all eight campgrounds at Mount Panorama will be open for this year’s Great Race after camping was banned in 2020 and attendance limited to the bottom of The Mountain.

Those who camped in 2019 and chose not to renew for the 2020 event, or received a refund, will have early bird privilege on campsites until Friday 21st May (23:59 AEST).

The remainder of the campsites will then go on sale to the public on Tuesday, 15th June at 14:00 AEST.

Fans will be able to watch the action across the top of the Mountain from Reid Park through all the iconic viewing points down to Forrest’s Elbow for the first time since 2019.

October’s event will mark Supercars’ second visit to Mount Panorama in 2021 following the season-opener in late February.

This year’s edition of the enduro marks the first year of a five-year naming rights partnership between Repco and Supercars for the Bathurst 1000, having previously had a long-term association with Supercheap Auto.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.