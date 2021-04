Packed schedule for SMP Motorsport Australia Championships round

The schedule for a massive, nine-category programme for the Sydney round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships has been revealed.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series and Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters seasons both continue at Sydney Motorsport Park while the 2021 VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship wraps up.

With almost 30 hours of track action from April 30 to May 2, categories running at night include Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, the MRF Tyres Australian Production Car Series, and the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series.

Also on the bill are the National Trans Am Series, Radical Australia Cup, and Australian Prototype Series.

Friday’s action runs from 09:00 to 21:45, Saturday’s from 08:30 to 18:55, and Sunday’s from 09:05 to 18:00 (all times local/AEST).

“With nine categories coming to the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at Sydney Motorsport Park, it’s safe to say there won’t be any shortage of on track action,” said Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships director Michael Smith.

“Together with the Australian Racing Group [owner of TCR, S5000, TCM, National Trans Am], we’re absolutely excited to be returning to Sydney Motorsport Park with various sessions under lights and expect a big crowd in to soak up all the action across the weekend.

“There are plenty of great vantage points for both Saturday and Sunday, so it should be a fantastic weekend.”

While Friday is closed to fans, spectators are welcome on the Saturday and Sunday, with general admission entry $25 per day and corporate packages available.

The event will be broadcast on 7mate and streamed on 7plus.

See below for broadcast/streaming times

Schedule: Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, Sydney Motorsport Park

Start End Series Session Length Friday, April 30 09:05 09:25 Australian Prototype Series Practice 1 20min 09:30 09:50 Aussie Racing Cars Practice 1 20min 09:55 10:25 Radical Australia Cup Practice 1 30min 10:30 10:50 National Trans Am Series Practice 1 20min 10:55 11:25 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Practice 1 30min 11:30 11:50 Australian Production Car Series Practice 1 20min 11:55 12:15 S5000 Australian Drivers’ C’ship Practice 1 20min 12:20 12:40 National Trans Am Series Practice 2 20min 12:45 13:05 Touring Car Masters Series Practice 1 20min 13:10 13:40 Radical Australia Cup Practice 2 30min 13:45 14:15 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Practice 1 30min 14:15 14:45 Lunch Break 30min 14:45 15:15 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Practice 2 30min 15:20 15:40 S5000 Australian Drivers’ C’ship Practice 2 20min 15:45 15:55 Promoter Track Time TV Track Time 10min 16:00 16:20 Australian Prototype Series Practice 2 20min 16:25 16:55 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Practice 2 30min 17:00 17:15 Promoter Track Time TCR Sponsor Ride 15min 17:25 17:45 S5000 Australian Drivers’ C’ship Qualifying 20min 17:50 18:10 Aussie Racing Cars Practice 2 20min 18:20 18:40 Radical Australia Cup Qualifying 20min 18:40 19:00 Tea Break 20min 19:00 19:20 National Trans Am Series Qualifying 20min 19:30 19:50 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Qualifying 20min 20:00 20:20 Touring Car Masters Series Qualifying 20min 20:25 20:45 Australian Prototype Series Practice 3 20min 20:55 21:15 Australian Production Car Series Qualifying 20min 21:25 21:45 Aussie Racing Cars Qualifying 20min Saturday, May 1 08:30 08:50 Australian Prototype Series Qualifying 20min 09:00 09:10 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Qualifying 1 10min 09:15 09:25 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Qualifying 2 10min 09:35 09:55 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Race 1 16 laps 10:05 10:30 National Trans Am Series Race 1 11 laps 10:45 11:10 S5000 Australian Drivers’ C’ship Race 1 14 laps 11:20 11:45 Touring Car Masters Series Race 1 12 laps 11:55 12:20 National Trans Am Series Race 2 11 laps 12:35 13:00 S5000 Australian Drivers’ C’ship Race 2 14 laps 13:25 13:55 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Race 1 15 laps 14:05 14:25 Touring Car Masters Series Trophy Race 10 laps 14:35 15:00 Australian Production Car Series Race 1 11 laps 15:10 15:55 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Race 2 27 laps 16:05 16:25 Aussie Racing Cars Race 1 9 laps 16:25 16:55 Tea Break 30min 16:55 17:15 Australian Prototype Series Race 1 12 laps 17:25 17:55 Australian Production Car Series Race 2 14 laps 18:05 18:55 Radical Australia Cup Race 1 32 laps Sunday, May 2 09:05 09:25 Australian Prototype Series Race 2 13 laps 09:35 09:55 Aussie Racing Cars Race 2 9 laps 10:10 10:40 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Race 2 15 laps 10:55 11:20 Touring Car Masters Series Race 2 12 laps 11:30 11:55 National Trans Am Series Race 3 11 laps 12:10 12:35 S5000 Australian Drivers’ C’ship Race 3 14 laps 12:45 13:10 Touring Car Masters Series Race 3 12 laps 13:25 13:55 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series Race 3 15 laps 14:05 14:25 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Race 3 11 laps 14:35 15:00 Australian Prototype Series Race 3 15 laps 15:10 15:55 Radical Australia Cup Race 2 28 laps 16:05 16:35 Australian Production Car Series Race 3 14 laps 16:35 17:00 Tea Break 25min 17:00 17:20 Aussie Racing Cars Race 3 9 laps 17:30 18:00 Australian Production Car Series Race 4 14 laps

All sessions time-certain

Television and streaming

Start End Channel/service Saturday, May 1 09:00 16:30 7plus 10:00 14:00 7mate Sunday, May 2 10:00 16:00 7plus 10:00 14:00 7mate

All times local/AEST