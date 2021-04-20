Hunter-Reay says aeroscreen ‘likely saved my life’

Andretti Autosport driver Ryan Hunter-Reay says IndyCar’s aeroscreen likely saved his life.

Hunter-Reay was involved in a sizable opening lap incident, triggered by Team Penske pilot Josef Newgarden losing control of his car over the rise at Turn 4.

Felix Rosenqvist and Hunter-Reay were among those to suffer race-ending damage in the crash, the latter colliding with the front of Newgarden’s car.

Footage released of the crash shows the right front wheel of Newgarden’s car coming up the nose of Hunter-Reay’s car and deflecting off of the aeroscreen.

Hunter-Reay took to social media after the incident to express his gratitude for the innovation.

“Well that was a race weekend to forget,” Hunter-Reay wrote on Twitter.

“We struggled w/drivetrain (straight line speed) issues through practice & qualifying. Then our race ended before it really started, taken out in 1st lap pile-up.

“Extremely grateful for the IndyCar aeroscreen. Likely saved my life.”

Last year IndyCar mandated the aeroscreen safety device, which was retrofitted to the Dallara IR-18.

The aeroscreen has similar hallmarks to that of the Formula 1 halo device.

Like the halo, the Red Bull Advanced Technologies developed device features a titanium frame wrapped in a transparent polycarbonate shield.

The frame can sustain 17 tons of force but weighs just under over 12 kilograms.