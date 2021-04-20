High-profile guest list for inaugural Safety Summit

The first ever Australian Institute of Motorsport Safety (AIMSS) summit will feature a high-profile guest list of drivers and industry stakeholders.

AIMSS is hosting its inaugural safety summit in June, an online event set to tackle “safety issues and showcase the latest developments in the sport”.

Mark Webber, Fernando Alonso, Romain Grosjean, Roland Dane, and Paul Morris are some of the names taking part in the summit.

All drivers, co-drivers, team members, event organisers, and event officials are encouraged to participate.

The summit will showcase how far the industry has come in regards to safety, as well as feature panel debates and live scenarios, “promoting a two-way conversation between presenters and participants”.

AIMSS chairman Garry Connelly believes the interactive event will highlight important areas of the sport.

“The AIMSS Motorsport Safety Summit is a wonderful initiative that will help further showcase the skills, technology and ingenuity of those working tirelessly to improve safety in our sport,” Connelly said.

“The Summit has attracted an international faculty representing the Asia Pacific region, who are all invested in progressing motorsport safety.

“We are delighted to be welcoming some of the biggest names in motorsport to this Summit.

“They all have a passion for making motorsport the safest it can be and their unique insights will be highly informative.

“We are also excited to be providing an opportunity for those with a great idea to share their innovations through the ‘Pitch my Project’ initiative.

“Someone could be sitting on a great idea that will make the sport safer but may have not yet had the opportunity to share it with those who can make it a reality.”

Tickets for the summit can be purchased online.