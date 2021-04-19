> News > NASCAR

VIDEO: Richmond NASCAR race highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 19th April, 2021 - 11:34am

An extended cut of highlights for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway where Alex Bowman claimed a surprise victory.

