Kostecki confirmed for WAU wildcard programme

Kurt Kostecki has been locked in for a trio of 2021 Repco Supercars Championship wildcards with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Like Tickford Racing wildcard Thomas Randle, Kostecki will appear at The Bend next month, Darwin in June and Perth in September.

That means the field for each of those events will expand from 24 to 26 – a possible prelude to the return of a capacity grid in 2022 given the category’s two spare full-time RECs are currently up for tender.

Kostecki co-drove for WAU in the Bathurst 1000 last year alongside Bryce Fullwood and was in line to compete as a wildcard at selected rounds before the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that.

Lee Holdsworth’s recruitment as Chaz Mostert’s co-driver, plus the shuffling of enduro specialist Warren Luff to the Fullwood car, had a flow-on effect of bumping Kostecki out in 2021.

The 22-year-old is still considered a strong chance to land a co-drive, likely alongside brother Jake Kostecki at Matt Stone Racing, with whom he cut a handful of laps in February – but his first confirmed drive will come via WAU.

He’ll in fact be behind the wheel tomorrow for a test at Winton Motor Raceway, where Randle will also be in action.

“I am super excited to be given this opportunity by Walkinshaw Andretti United to join the team for the three rounds this year,” said Kostecki.

“it’s great to continue the relationship after our Bathurst campaign last year, they are a great bunch of people.

“I’m really looking forward to getting into the #27 car tomorrow at Winton to start building on our programme.

“Being from Perth and having an opportunity to line up on the grid there later this year is very special, and I can’t wait to get stuck into it with the team.”

Kostecki will use the same number and chassis as driven by IndyCar drivers Alexander Rossi and James Hinchliffe in their 2019 Bathurst 1000 wildcard.

WAU team principal Bruce Stewart shared his excitement at finalising the deal.

“It’s fantastic to have Kurt back with us, this time for three rounds in the main game,” said Stewart.

“He certainly impressed us at Bathurst, not only with his driving, but his attitude and professionalism.

“There’s no doubt he is a great young talent of the sport, so giving guys like him the opportunity to showcase their skills in the main game is not only pleasing for us as a team, but also crucial for the sport.

“The Bend and Darwin will be great events, but I’m equally excited to see Kurt race around in his backyard when we get to Perth.”

The team is yet to release the #27’s livery, but it’s expected to adopt a similar look to the sister Commodores driven by Mostert and Fullwood.