Heavy crash draws red flag in Imola

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been red flagged shortly after half-distance following a heavy crash between George Russell and Valtteri Bottas.

The pair had been battling over eighth, Russell looking to put a move around the outside of the Mercedes as they approached the Tamburello Chicane.

In the process, the Williams driver appeared to either drop a wheel off the track or spin his wheels on a damp patch, spearing into Bottas and eliminating them both from the race.

Following the incident, Russell then appeared to confront his rival, slapping him on the helmet following a brief animated discussion which saw Bottas extend his middle finger.

Debris was strewn across the road, forcing officials to red flag the race.

At the time, Max Verstappen led from Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton having a lap prior left the road and damaged his Mercedes.

He now sits ninth, a lap down, as a result of recovering to the pits for a new wing moments before the red flag was shown.