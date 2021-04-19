Gardner into Moto2 championship lead with podium

Remy Gardner has moved into the Moto2 championship lead after finishing on the podium in a Portuguese Grand Prix won by Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate Raul Fernandez.

Gardner finished third at Portimao, his fourth straight podium dating back to his first grand prix win at the same circuit in last year’s finale.

He had trailed Sam Lowes in the standings but the Briton, who won the opening two races of 2021 at Losail, did not make it past the first corner in Portugal.

Gardner led the field down the hill when the lights went out while Lowes came in hot under brakes and, though he managed to avoid nailing the Australian at Turn 1, he also highsided off his Elf Marc VDS machine.

It was therefore #87 out the front before Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) briefly took over the lead on Lap 3 of 23 and reclaimed it on Lap 4.

As the Italian built a gap, Joe Roberts (Italtrans), Aron Canet (Solunion Aspar), and Raul Fernandez joined in on the fight over the minor placings.

Gardner had already been passed by Canet when he dropped two spots more to fifth in running wide at Turn 3 on Lap 10.

When Bezzecchi and Canet duelled over top spot as Lap 10 became Lap 11, they both ended up wide at Turn 1 and were mugged by Roberts.

The latter enjoyed a spell of several laps in the lead while a ragged Gardner invited pressure from Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta) and Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS), who ran just outside the top five.

Raul Fernandez passed Bezzecchi for third on Lap 18 at Turn 3, and Canet went underneath Roberts two corners later.

When Roberts ran wide at Turn 1 on Lap 19, second spot fell to Raul Fernandez, who then dragged past Canet at the start of Lap 20.

As the new race leader pulled away, Bezzecchi faded and Gardner rejoined the contest for the minor placings.

Taking advantage of the final lap stoush between Canet and Roberts, Gardner elbowed his way past the latter at the second-last corner of the race to pinch third.

Fernandez took the chequered flag 1.600s ahead of Canet and is now second to Gardner in the championship at four points back.

Roberts ended up fourth on the day and Augusto Fernandez fifth, ahead of Bezzecchi, Vierge, Hector Garzo (Flexbox HP40), Cameron Beaubier (American Racing), and Marcel Schrotter (Liqui-Moly Intact).

Lowes dropped to third in the championship, six points in arrears of Gardner, on the way to the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on April 30-May 2.

Race results: Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap 1 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 39:47.377 2 44 Aron CANET ESP Solunion Aspar Team Boscoscuro +1.600 3 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex +1.968 4 16 Joe ROBERTS USA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex +2.397 5 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex +5.622 6 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +6.344 7 97 Xavi VIERGE ESP Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex +7.360 8 40 Hector GARZO ESP Flexbox HP40 Kalex +12.540 9 6 Cameron BEAUBIER USA American Racing Kalex +14.989 10 23 Marcel SCHROTTER GER Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +15.240 11 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex +15.521 12 19 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex +15.667 13 75 Albert ARENAS ESP Solunion Aspar Team Boscoscuro +19.513 14 7 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +23.147 15 42 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP American Racing Kalex +23.494 16 14 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +23.639 17 12 Thomas LUTHI SUI Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +27.470 18 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS NTS RW Racing GP NTS +56.999 19 77 Miquel PONS ESP MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +1:00.417 20 89 Fraser ROGERS GBR NTS RW Racing GP NTS +1:21.966 21 35 Somkiat CHANTRA THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex +1:25.160 22 9 Jorge NAVARRO ESP Lightech Speed Up Boscoscuro 3 Laps DNF 96 Jake DIXON GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex 9 Laps DNF 13 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex 12 Laps DNF 11 Nicolò BULEGA ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex 12 Laps DNF 64 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex 16 Laps DNF 79 Ai OGURA JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex 19 Laps DNF 5 Yari MONTELLA ITA Lightech Speed Up Boscoscuro 20 Laps DNF 62 Stefano MANZI ITA Flexbox HP40 Kalex 20 Laps DNF 22 Sam LOWES GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex 0 Lap

Race winner: 23 laps

Championship points