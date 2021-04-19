> News > Bikes

Gardner into Moto2 championship lead with podium

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Monday 19th April, 2021 - 10:32am

Remy Gardner. Picture: Remy Gardner Twitter

Remy Gardner has moved into the Moto2 championship lead after finishing on the podium in a Portuguese Grand Prix won by Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate Raul Fernandez.

Gardner finished third at Portimao, his fourth straight podium dating back to his first grand prix win at the same circuit in last year’s finale.

He had trailed Sam Lowes in the standings but the Briton, who won the opening two races of 2021 at Losail, did not make it past the first corner in Portugal.

Gardner led the field down the hill when the lights went out while Lowes came in hot under brakes and, though he managed to avoid nailing the Australian at Turn 1, he also highsided off his Elf Marc VDS machine.

It was therefore #87 out the front before Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) briefly took over the lead on Lap 3 of 23 and reclaimed it on Lap 4.

As the Italian built a gap, Joe Roberts (Italtrans), Aron Canet (Solunion Aspar), and Raul Fernandez joined in on the fight over the minor placings.

Gardner had already been passed by Canet when he dropped two spots more to fifth in running wide at Turn 3 on Lap 10.

When Bezzecchi and Canet duelled over top spot as Lap 10 became Lap 11, they both ended up wide at Turn 1 and were mugged by Roberts.

The latter enjoyed a spell of several laps in the lead while a ragged Gardner invited pressure from Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta) and Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS), who ran just outside the top five.

Raul Fernandez passed Bezzecchi for third on Lap 18 at Turn 3, and Canet went underneath Roberts two corners later.

When Roberts ran wide at Turn 1 on Lap 19, second spot fell to Raul Fernandez, who then dragged past Canet at the start of Lap 20.

As the new race leader pulled away, Bezzecchi faded and Gardner rejoined the contest for the minor placings.

Taking advantage of the final lap stoush between Canet and Roberts, Gardner elbowed his way past the latter at the second-last corner of the race to pinch third.

Fernandez took the chequered flag 1.600s ahead of Canet and is now second to Gardner in the championship at four points back.

Roberts ended up fourth on the day and Augusto Fernandez fifth, ahead of Bezzecchi, Vierge, Hector Garzo (Flexbox HP40), Cameron Beaubier (American Racing), and Marcel Schrotter (Liqui-Moly Intact).

Lowes dropped to third in the championship, six points in arrears of Gardner, on the way to the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on April 30-May 2.

Race results: Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap
1 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 39:47.377
2 44 Aron CANET ESP Solunion Aspar Team Boscoscuro +1.600
3 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex +1.968
4 16 Joe ROBERTS USA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex +2.397
5 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex +5.622
6 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +6.344
7 97 Xavi VIERGE ESP Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex +7.360
8 40 Hector GARZO ESP Flexbox HP40 Kalex +12.540
9 6 Cameron BEAUBIER USA American Racing Kalex +14.989
10 23 Marcel SCHROTTER GER Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +15.240
11 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex +15.521
12 19 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex +15.667
13 75 Albert ARENAS ESP Solunion Aspar Team Boscoscuro +19.513
14 7 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +23.147
15 42 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP American Racing Kalex +23.494
16 14 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +23.639
17 12 Thomas LUTHI SUI Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +27.470
18 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS NTS RW Racing GP NTS +56.999
19 77 Miquel PONS ESP MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +1:00.417
20 89 Fraser ROGERS GBR NTS RW Racing GP NTS +1:21.966
21 35 Somkiat CHANTRA THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex +1:25.160
22 9 Jorge NAVARRO ESP Lightech Speed Up Boscoscuro 3 Laps
DNF 96 Jake DIXON GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex 9 Laps
DNF 13 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex 12 Laps
DNF 11 Nicolò BULEGA ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex 12 Laps
DNF 64 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex 16 Laps
DNF 79 Ai OGURA JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex 19 Laps
DNF 5 Yari MONTELLA ITA Lightech Speed Up Boscoscuro 20 Laps
DNF 62 Stefano MANZI ITA Flexbox HP40 Kalex 20 Laps
DNF 22 Sam LOWES GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex 0 Lap

Race winner: 23 laps

Championship points

Pos Rider Nat Pts
1 Remy GARDNER AUS 56
2 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP 52
3 Sam LOWES GBR 50
4 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA 36
5 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA 27
6 Aron CANET ESP 23
7 Joe ROBERTS USA 23
8 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP 23
9 Xavi VIERGE ESP 16
10 Marcel SCHROTTER GER 14
11 Celestino VIETTI ITA 13
12 Cameron BEAUBIER USA 12
13 Ai OGURA JPN 11
14 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED 11
15 Jake DIXON GBR 9
16 Jorge NAVARRO ESP 9
17 Hector GARZO ESP 8
18 Stefano MANZI ITA 8
19 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA 6
20 Tony ARBOLINO ITA 5
21 Albert ARENAS ESP 4
22 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA 2
23 Thomas LUTHI SUI 1
24 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP 1
25 Nicolò BULEGA ITA
26 Yari MONTELLA ITA
27 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS
28 Somkiat CHANTRA THA
29 Miquel PONS ESP
30 Fraser ROGERS GBR

