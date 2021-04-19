Gardner ‘expected more’ despite landmark podium

Remy Gardner “expected more” despite moving into the Moto2 championship lead for the first time in his career with a podium in Portugal.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo pilot qualified second at Portimao, where he won a grand prix for the first time in the 2020 season finale, and went on to finish third.

At one point, however, Gardner looked like dropping outside the top five during what was a sometimes ragged 23 laps for the Sydney native.

Nevertheless, he is four points up in the standings on team-mate Raul Fernandez, who won in Portugal, while Sam Lowes dropped to third after crashing at the first corner.

“I’m leading the world championship for the first time in my life, but I honestly expected more today, especially after last year’s result, and how we performed in qualifying,” said Gardner.

“But, I made too many mistakes and it was a tough day for me. I struggled with the heat today for some reason and at one point I thought I would finish maybe fifth.

“Anyway, I’m happy to make it onto the podium, I want to say congratulations to Raul on his first win, I know how that feels and we move on to Jerez, ready to push again.”

Jerez hosts the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix on April 30-May 2, while Gardner is slated to move up to MotoGP next year.