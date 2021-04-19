F1 boss offers further detail on Miami GP

A render of the Miami Gardens circuit
Formula 1 will head to the United States in the first half of the 2022 season according to its chief executive officer, Stefano Domenicali.
Yesterday, it was announced that Miami will host a round of the world championship from next season on a purpose-built circuit in the Miami Gardens precinct.
But while details on the track itself were forthcoming, a 19-turn, 5.41km venue, little was said about prospective dates.
Formula 1 already has the United States Grand Prix, a race run at the Circuit of the Americas, traditionally scheduled in the latter quarter of the season.
Speaking in Imola over the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, Domenicali offered a little more detail on the new event, which is understood to hold a 10-year contract.
“It will be in the second quarter of the 2022 season,” the Italian told Sky Sports.
“And there will be enough gap to give the other grand prix [United States Grand Prix] in other states with a reasonable distance.”
An overview of the Miami Grardens circuit with corner numbers
It is therefore likely the Miami Grand Prix would fall in mid-June, so it can be paired with the Canadian Grand Prix.
Such a date would also see it well clear of the NFL season, given the F1 venue encircles the Miami Dolphins’ stadium.
The 2021-22 season is slated to begin in September and end early next February.
While Miami is a new addition to the calendar, there are other potential venues in the mix, Domenicali claimed.
“A lot of other countries are hoping to host a grand prix,” he said.
“We need to get ready for the restart, and a lot of countries see Formula 1 as the right platform to relaunch the industry, the business of the tourism, and of course, on our side, the sport and all what is connected to us.”
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]