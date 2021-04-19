Ambrose TV debut lauded as ‘one of the best ever’

Marcos Ambrose’s cameo appearance on the Supercars broadcast team at Symmons Plains could be just the start of a new chapter for the 44-year-old.

Ambrose last week got the late call-up to be part of the television team and duly starred in a role that included desk analysis with hosts Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife, plus a commentated lap aboard Will Davison’s #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Mustang.

The opportunity arose due to doubts around Chad Neylon’s availability given the impending arrival of his second child, plus the absence of Jess Yates following the recent birth of her son, and Craig Lowndes due to personal reasons.

Such was the impression he made, initial talks have already been held with regards to the prospect of further appearances for Ambrose.

Supercars Media general manager for television and content Nathan Prendergast gave a glowing endorsement of the two-time champion’s efforts.

“We were pretty lucky to get him ‘cause he’s been relatively elusive from the Supercars scene for a while,” Prendergast told Speedcafe.com.

“I gave him a call to find out what he was doing on the weekend and I think he was meant to be fishing.

“I have to say he was extremely impressive; one of the best debuts I have ever seen from someone in that role.

“I think Marcos enjoyed it a lot as well, I think operating at that level and the rapport between everyone – particularly himself, Neil and Mark Skaife – was really good.

“I’d love to be able to utilise him again in the future should it all work out.”

More official discussions regarding his future availability are due to take place, and Ambrose confirmed he is most certainly keen.

“It was a really short notice thing to do Symmons Plains, so it was great that I could help the telecast team out,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“I really enjoyed it, I didn’t know what to expect, I didn’t know how I would go. I’ve never really done that before so it’s really nice to get that positive feedback.

“All I was trying to do was just be honest and just talk about what I did know and stay out of what I didn’t know. I’m pleased that it worked out well.

“The team were fantastic to me, just really supportive. They knew they threw me in the deep end and gave me all the support to feel comfortable and welcome and gave me the time, which is fantastic.

“Would I do it again? Yeah I would, I really enjoyed it.

“We’ll see what happens from here, it’s not my decision to make.

“But I’m certainly happy if the fans liked it and the series felt like I added some value to it then sure, I would like to.”

Round 4 of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship will take place at The Bend Motorsport Park on May 8-9.