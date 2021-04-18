Gardner satisfied with front row start in Portugal
Whincup treating every win like his last
LIVE: Day 2 of the Tasmania SuperSprint
McLaughlin already ticking off goals
Whincup breaks van Gisbergen streak in T8 one-two
VIDEO: Kincrome Racing debriefs Alice Springs round
Jackson Evans takes Kincrome SXS lead with Alice Springs win
Percat suspects crack in his ‘numb’ car
Marquez ‘will suffer’ in first race back from injury
Gen3 steering wheel prototypes break cover
Goddard ‘in disbelief’ after starring in qualifying
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]