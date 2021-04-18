Team 18 receives points penalty, Erebus fined

Erebus Motorsport has received a monetary fine while Team 18 has been stripped of 25 teams’ championship points after the Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint.

A line locker issue for the #9 Holden ZB Commodore of Will Brown during Race 8 at Symmons Plains International Raceway resulted in a $250 fine for Erebus Motorsport.

“The Stewards received a report from Supercars Technical during the Race that the brake lock mechanism in Car #9 failed to engage during Car #9’s Compulsory Pit Stop in breach of Rule C11.4.2.1, although telemetry and CCTV footage of Car #9’s Pit Stop demonstrated that the wheels on Car #9 did not rotate,” the stewards report read.

“After an admission to the breach, the Stewards imposed a Fine on Erebus Motorsport in the sum of $250.”

Team 18 was penalised 25 points in the teams’ championship for failing to install an SD card into the judicial camera in the #20 DeWalt Racing entry.

“Following the Race the Stewards received a report from the HoM that during post-Race scrutiny it was discovered that no SD card had been installed in Car #20, Scott Pye, during the Race,” the report read.

“After an admission by Chasports Racing to a breach of Rule D21.3.2, the Stewards imposed a Penalty on the Team of Loss of 25 Teams Championship Points.”

It’s the first penalty for either team in this year’s Repco Supercars Championship.

Team 18 lies fifth in the teams’ championship, just behind the leading Tickford Racing entry.