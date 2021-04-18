Ricciardo excited for ‘F1 Super Bowl’ at Miami GP

Daniel Ricciardo is looking forward to experiencing his own ‘Super Bowl’ when Formula 1 competes at the Miami Grand Prix next season.

Earlier today it was announced that F1 will visit a new venue in the United States next year; a 19-turn venue in the precinct surrounding the Hard Rock Café Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“I’m excited,” Ricciardo enthused.

“I was at that stadium for the Super Bowl, so I’m familiar with the area.

“It was obviously amazing, and I had envy watching the Super Bowl, I wanted to be on the pitch competing.

“So I get a little bit of a chance next year, obviously my own discipline, but I’m really excited about that one.”

Details on how the Miami Grand Prix will slot into the calendar have not been revealed.

Formula 1 is this year embarking on the busiest season in its history, with 23 events scheduled from March to December.