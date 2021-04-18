Mostert not a fan of current sprint format

Chaz Mostert believes Supercars have not quite got it right when it comes to race formats in the 2021 championship.

The format of three roughly 100km races, primarily used after the COVID hiatus last year, has been reinstated for a number of 2021 events, including the ongoing Beaurepaires Tasmania SuperSprint.

After finishing fourth in the opening leg of the Symmons Plains round yesterday as Shane van Gisbergen extended his unbeaten run, Mostert questioned the continued presence of quickfire sprints.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say and what I’m not allowed to say, but to be honest, I think as a driver we want longer races, we want fuel races and more strategy,” said the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver.

“It’s a bit like follow the leader out there sometimes at the moment.”

The 2020 season had originally been slated to feature an increase in long-distance racing.

That ideology changed once COVID struck, with series organisers instead opting for as many no-refuelling races as possible to lower costs.

Mostert’s long-time engineer Adam De Borre meanwhile spoke yesterday of the dejecting factor of being continually ‘pantsed’ by unbeaten series leader van Gisbergen.

The 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner holds third in the Repco Supercars Championship standings, 183 points behind van Gisbergen.