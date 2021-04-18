Miller: ‘I feel the best I’ve felt all year’
O’Ward on Barber pole, McLaughlin mid-pack
Ambrose’s reaction to first Ford Mustang laps
Van Gisbergen responds to Waters’ parity claims
LIVE: Day 2 of the Tasmania SuperSprint
Supercars: Hampton Downs still ‘very much on our radar’
Why Supercars chose Pukekohe over Hampton Downs
Supercars locks in Pukekohe for New Zealand return
Mostert not a fan of current sprint format
Whincup: T8 ‘sacrifices’ in 2021 title race to ensure Gen3 ready in time
Norris surprised to lose qualifying lap
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]